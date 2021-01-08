Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.76. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 657,183 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.