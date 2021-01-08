BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $320.30 on Top Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $14.03 million and $7.27 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for about $320.30 or 0.00774195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00415916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00214743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048907 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

