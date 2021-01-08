Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading 29.1% Higher

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shot up 29.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 35,468,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 8,828,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Borqs Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

