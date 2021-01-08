Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $88.64

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.64 and traded as high as $91.45. Boston Properties shares last traded at $90.25, with a volume of 1,162,428 shares.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

