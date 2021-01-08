Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $53.77 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,394 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $104,713.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,051.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,617 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

