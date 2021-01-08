Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Tops $942,580.24

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $942,580.24 and approximately $112,919.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00278714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00028732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,087.25 or 0.02694404 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012155 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bibox, IDEX, BigONE, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.