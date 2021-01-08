botXcoin (BOTX) Market Cap Tops $468.15 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $468.15 million and $251,223.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.