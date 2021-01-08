Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $375,303.78 and $19,432.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 93.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00268569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00027960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.04 or 0.02635046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012239 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

