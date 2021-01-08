BoutsPro (BOUTS) Hits Market Cap of $36,168.30

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $36,168.30 and approximately $197,772.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00037796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00273178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.82 or 0.02590213 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011987 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

