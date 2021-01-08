BOX Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,323.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit. BOX Token has a market cap of $454,307.55 and $7,323.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 61.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

