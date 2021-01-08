BQT Reaches Market Cap of $725,906.86 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BQT token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a total market capitalization of $725,906.86 and $1,318.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BQT has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

