Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.95. Brampton Brick shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 21,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.56 million and a PE ratio of -20.05.

About Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

