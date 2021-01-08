Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 21,474 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

