Brian Harris Sells 15,630 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $18,720.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 899,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,416. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ladder Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

