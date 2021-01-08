Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $524,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

