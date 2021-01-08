Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,922,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,877. The firm has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

