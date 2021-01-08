Brokerages Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

