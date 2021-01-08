Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce sales of $16.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZWI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,961 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

