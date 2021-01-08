Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $11.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $13.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $40.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.67 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

FLMN stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.70. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

