Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report sales of $21.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $18.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $84.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $91.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

