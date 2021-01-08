Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of FR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. 463,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,575. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,170,000 after acquiring an additional 767,501 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,706,000 after acquiring an additional 417,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

