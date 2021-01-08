Brokerages Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. FLIR Systems reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. ValuEngine upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $52.63. 4,057,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,430,417. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

