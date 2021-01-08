Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.47). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In related news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

