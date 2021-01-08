Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.10). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 558,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,084. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.84.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.