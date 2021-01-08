Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 949,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 252,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $42.24. 837,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

