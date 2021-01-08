Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.