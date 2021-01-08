Brokers Issue Forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

NYSE PNC opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

