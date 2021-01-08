Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.87.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after buying an additional 393,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.