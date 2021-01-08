Brokers Offer Predictions for Associated Banc-Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Associated Banc stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

