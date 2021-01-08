Brokers Set Expectations for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.25. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

