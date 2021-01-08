Brokers Set Expectations for Kering SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kering in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Kering alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PPRUY opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. Kering has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.