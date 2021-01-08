Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKL. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.25.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

