Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.76

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 3101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

