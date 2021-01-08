Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 148.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

