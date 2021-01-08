BTIG Research Boosts The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $62.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $49.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.31 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $283,886.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,225 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,096 over the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $4,839,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

