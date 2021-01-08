BTSE One Day Volume Hits $21,642.00 (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. BTSE has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $21,642.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BTSE has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00418536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00214127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050761 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 tokens. BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

Buying and Selling BTSE

BTSE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

