BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.41 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.41 million and approximately $10,930.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

