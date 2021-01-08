Builders FirstSource, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

