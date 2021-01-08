Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

BLDR opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

