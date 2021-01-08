Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price was down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.17. Approximately 3,452,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,466,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

