Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price was down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.17. Approximately 3,452,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,466,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.