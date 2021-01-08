Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.47. Bullfrog Gold shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,090,335 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. acquired 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

