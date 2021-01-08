Burst (BURST) Trading 39.5% Higher This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $9,089.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,727,070 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

