Bytecoin Price Down 1.2% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $30.00 million and $42,330.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00349373 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.