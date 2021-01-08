Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0613

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bytom has a total market cap of $85.80 million and $22.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00416893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,647,282,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,399,997,969 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

