Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $189,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

