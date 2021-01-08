CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Tops $59.82

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for $59.82 or 0.00147877 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.58 million and $1.71 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.75 or 0.02659373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012162 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,209 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

