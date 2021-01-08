Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR):

1/7/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $52.00 to $82.00.

12/18/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $71.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $85.00.

11/25/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

11/10/2020 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $80.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,766 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

