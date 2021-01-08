Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.15

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.15 and traded as high as $213.78. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) shares last traded at $208.40, with a volume of 1,202,490 shares.

CNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

Get Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Company Profile (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.