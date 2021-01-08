Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. 11,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,011 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 425,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,465,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

