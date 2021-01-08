Callisto Network Price Down 4% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $88,811.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.20 or 0.03023888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 217% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

